Sabonis scored 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 116-111 loss to the Celtics.

The fifth-year big has had a blistering start to the season, recording three double-doubles and a triple-double in four games. Sabonis is also doing more distribution than ever before -- after averaging a career-high 5.0 assists a game in 2019-20, he's upped that to 7.3 a game to begin the current campaign. If he continues to be an effective point-forward for the Pacers, it can only boost the fantasy fortunes of the team's other scorers as well as his own.