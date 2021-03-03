Sabonis (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup against Cleveland, Pacers reporter Scott Agness reports.
Sabonis remains questionable on the Pacers' official injury report, and coach Nate Bjorkgren said the big man plans to test out his left foot during a pregame workout. As a result, we might not get a firm update until just before tip-off, so if you're deploying Sabonis in any DFS contests, be sure to verify his status before lineups lock.
