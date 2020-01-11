Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: To get MRI on knee
Sabonis will get an MRI on his injured left knee, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
The MRI is likely precautionary as the Pacers' wants to rule out the chance of any structural damage in Sabonis' knee before allowing him to return to the court. With the procedure set to take place Saturday, there's a good chance more information about the injury and a potential timeline for Sabonis will come out over the weekend.
