Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: To remain out Tuesday

Sabonis (ankle) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.

Sabonis will miss a fourth straight game as he continues to nurse a sprained left ankle, and the fact that he's already been ruled out well in advance of Tuesday's game isn't exactly the most encouraging sign. The Gonzaga product's next chance to play arrives Thursday in Milwaukee.

