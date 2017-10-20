Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: To start at center Friday

Sabonis will start at center during Friday's game against the Trail Blazers due to Myles Turner (neck/concussion) being sidelined, Scott Agness of VigilantSports.com reports.

Sabonis excelled in his first game as a Pacer, needing just 19 minutes to score 16 points and snag seven boards. With Turner out, Sabonis will seemingly be in line for more minutes, especially since he can play both center and power forward. Friday will be a tough matchup for the second-year big man, however, as he'll be going up against the Trail Blazers and center Jusuf Nurkic.