Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Tops 20-point plateau once again
Sabonis had 25 points (9-15 FG, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and five turnovers in 35 minutes during Saturday's 111-106 win over the Magic.
Sabonis has had multiple turnovers in his last six games, but that is the only blemish in an otherwise solid player who averages 18.2 points, 14.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 0.7 blocks per game over that span. The return of Myles Turner has reduced Sabonis' influence on the paint, but he should still be considered as a must-start player in all formats due to his scoring ability and elite rebounding skills.
More News
