Sabonis tallied 10 points (5-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Nuggets.

Despite an inefficient night from the field, the 24-year-old managed to secure his fourth triple-double of the season. The Pacers have dropped five of their last six games heading into the All-Star break, but Sabonis is hardly to blame. He's averaging 17.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 51 percent from the field over his last six games. Sabonis should continue seeing 35-40 minutes a night for a Pacers team vying for a playoff spot.