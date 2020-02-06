Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Triple-double in tough loss

Sabonis scored 15 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while adding 11 rebounds and 10 assists in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 119-118 loss to the Raptors.

The fourth-year big has three triple-doubles on the year, and all three have come in the last nine games. Sabonis is averaging 20.0 points, 11.3 boards and 6.8 assists over that impressive stretch while shooting 57.5 percent from the floor, and while he was already having a breakout campaign, it appears as though Sabonis' distribution skills could take his fantasy value to an entirely new level in the second half.