Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Turns in impressive line

Sabonis registered 15 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and a steal over 27 minutes Wednesday against the Pistons.

Sabonis knocked down 58.3 percent of his field goals and secured his second consecutive double-double in a 108-89 victory. The 22-year-old continues to be a valuable reserve for the Pacers and will need to post solid contributions in the postseason if the Pacers expect to make it out of the First Round.