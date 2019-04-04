Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Turns in impressive line

Sabonis registered 15 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and a steal over 27 minutes Wednesday against the Pistons.

Sabonis knocked down 58.3 percent of his field goals and secured his second consecutive double-double in a 108-89 victory. The 22-year-old continues to be a valuable reserve for the Pacers and will need to post solid contributions in the postseason if the Pacers expect to make it out of the First Round.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...