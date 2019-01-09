Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Turns in well-rounded line
Sabonis tallied 15 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and three steals across 34 minutes Tuesday against Cleveland.
Sabonis didn't post an eye-popping scoring line, but what he lacks in scoring he certainly makes up for in other areas. He came within just one rebound of a third straight double-double and also added assists and steals to his total. Sabonis drew his second straight start with Myles Turner (shoulder) still on the shelf, but he may move back to the bench if Turner is cleared to play Wednesday in Boston.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-doubles in spot start•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Starting vs. Toronto•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Dominant in Friday's win•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Efficient outing off bench•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Solid showing off bench•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Leads second unit in scoring•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.