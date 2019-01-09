Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Turns in well-rounded line

Sabonis tallied 15 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and three steals across 34 minutes Tuesday against Cleveland.

Sabonis didn't post an eye-popping scoring line, but what he lacks in scoring he certainly makes up for in other areas. He came within just one rebound of a third straight double-double and also added assists and steals to his total. Sabonis drew his second straight start with Myles Turner (shoulder) still on the shelf, but he may move back to the bench if Turner is cleared to play Wednesday in Boston.