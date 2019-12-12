Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Two dimes shy of triple-double

Sabonis registered 15 points (5-11 FG, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 122-117 win over the Celtics.

Sabonis posted his 10th consecutive double-double and his 20th through 23 appearances this season. He also matched his season high in assists while swiping a steal for the fifth straight game. Friday's matchup versus the lowly Hawks represents another solid opportunity for Sabonis to stuff the stat sheet.