Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Two dimes shy of triple-double
Sabonis registered 15 points (5-11 FG, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 122-117 win over the Celtics.
Sabonis posted his 10th consecutive double-double and his 20th through 23 appearances this season. He also matched his season high in assists while swiping a steal for the fifth straight game. Friday's matchup versus the lowly Hawks represents another solid opportunity for Sabonis to stuff the stat sheet.
