Sabonis (ankle) did not take part in Monday's practice, Pacers reporter Scott Agness reports.

A sprained ankle kept Sabonis out of Saturday's game against the Spurs, and there's a good chance he could miss at least one game of the team's upcoming Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back set. The Pacers started Doug McDermott in Sabonis' place Saturday, but he was unable to capitalize on the increased opportunity.