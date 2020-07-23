Sabonis (foot) will not scrimmage Thursday against the Trail Blazers, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Considering it's been a week since Sabonis has touched a basketball, this news is expected. At this point, it seems like his plantar fasciitis may cut into his availability for the Pacers' seeding games, which begin Aug. 1 against the 76ers.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Considered day-to-day•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Dealing with plantar fasciitis•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Massive line against Boston•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Nabs 17 boards•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Returns to form•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Six turnovers, inefficient in loss•