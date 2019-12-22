Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Will be available
Sabonis (hip) will be available Sunday against Milwaukee.
While he was listed as questionable on the initial injury report, there was never a ton of doubt that Sabonis would take the floor at his usual starting spot. He'll look to start a new streak of double-doubles after failing to record one Friday against Sacramento for the first time since Nov. 23.
