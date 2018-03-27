Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Will be game-time call Tuesday
Sabonis (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest against the Warriors, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.
After going through a practice and shootaround, Sabonis will be a game-time decision Tuesday, but is reportedly in "very good spirits." If he does return, he figures to slot into his usual sixth-man role, where he averages 11.7 points and 7.9 rebounds in 24.7 minutes.
