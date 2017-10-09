Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Will be rested Monday
Sabonis will be rested for Monday's exhibition matchup against Detroit.
Sabonis saw action in each of the Pacers' first two preseason contests, but he'll be among several regulars resting Monday. In Wednesday's win over Milwaukee, Sabonis had eight points and five rebounds in 14 minutes.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Traded to Pacers•
-
Thunder's Domantas Sabonis: Returns to bench Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Domantas Sabonis: Submits 19 points, nine boards Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Domantas Sabonis: Will start at power forward Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Domantas Sabonis: Will come off bench Sunday•
-
Thunder's Domantas Sabonis: Scores nine points in Friday's start•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...