Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Will be rested Monday

Sabonis will be rested for Monday's exhibition matchup against Detroit.

Sabonis saw action in each of the Pacers' first two preseason contests, but he'll be among several regulars resting Monday. In Wednesday's win over Milwaukee, Sabonis had eight points and five rebounds in 14 minutes.

