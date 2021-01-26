Sabonis (knee) will not return to Monday's game against the Raptors, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

Sabonis was originally considered questionable to return to Monday's game after sustaining a knee injury. It did not take long for the team to ultimately rule him out. The injury is being called a left knee contusion and the team has already confirmed that further tests found no structural damage. Sabonis is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.