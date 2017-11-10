Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Will play Friday vs. Bulls
Sabonis (calf) will play in Friday's game against Chicago, Cody Westerlund of 670 The Score reports.
Sabonis missed the previous two games with a bruised calf and was considered firmly questionable for Friday's contest, but after going through warmups he's been cleared to return to action. Expect the second-year big man to return to a prominent role off the bench, while Al Jefferson and rookie T.J. Leaf could each see reductions in minutes.
