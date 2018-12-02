Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Will play Saturday

Sabonis (back) will play Saturday against the Kings.

Sabonis was a game-time call due to back soreness, but felt comfortable enough after pre-game warmups to play in the contest. Over the past four games, he's averaging 18.3 points, 14.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 27.3 minutes.

