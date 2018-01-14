Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Will play, start Sunday

Sabonis (shoulder) will play in Sunday's game against the Suns, Clifton Brown of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Sabonis was a pretty surprising addition to the injury report for Sunday's game, but the big man will be able to play through it and should once again see a solid dosage of minutes with Myles Turner (elbow) still out.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories