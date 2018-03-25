Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Will play Sunday vs. Heat
Sabonis (ankle) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Heat.
Sabonis missed the last five games with a sprained left ankle, but was able to take part in a full practice Saturday and everything responded well to the increase in activity. As a result, the Pacers have given Sabonis the go ahead to return to the lineup, so look for him to slot back in as depth in the frontcourt. Considering the extended absence, there's a chance Sabonis sees some restrictions and he's not someone to target for DFS purposes Sunday.
