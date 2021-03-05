Sabonis (ankle) will play in Thursday's game against Denver.
Sabonis will continue to play despite a sore left ankle that has been bothering him of late. Despite the ankle issue, Sabonis still played 38 minutes during Indiana's game Wednesday against Cleveland, so he should be in line for his normal workload.
