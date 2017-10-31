Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Will play Tuesday

Sabonis (illness) will play during Tuesday's game against the Kings.

There was some worry that Sabonis' illness may be too serious for him to play, but he's apparently feeling good enough to see the floor. He posted 22 points and 12 rebounds during the team's last game.

