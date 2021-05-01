Sabonis (back) is available for Saturday's game against the Thunder, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports.

After a six-game absence due to back issues, Sabonis will return to the court Saturday. It's unclear whether he'll be on any sort of minutes restriction, but with Goga Bitadze (ankle) ruled out, Oshae Brissett could see an increased role in the Pacers' frontcourt if Sabonis is limited in any fashion. Sabonis is averaging 19.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 6.0 assists across 35.7 minutes per game this season.