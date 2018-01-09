Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Will play Wednesday vs. Miami
Sabonis (wrist) went through a full practice Tuesday and will play during Wednesday's tilt against the Heat, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.
Sabonis left Monday's game against the Bucks late in the fourth quarter due to a left wrist injury. But, it's apparently not serious, as he's been cleared to play in Wednesday's game a full day in advance. He's played well over the past five games, averaging 17.0 points and 7.4 rebounds across 28.2 minutes per game while shooting 60.0 percent from the field.
More News
