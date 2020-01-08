Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Will play Wednesday
Sabonis (knee) will be available Wednesday against the Heat, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Sabonis was questionable coming in due to a knee issue, but he'll be in the lineup at his usual spot as the Pacers seek their first two-game winning streak since mid-December. Sabonis had 18 points and 12 boards in Monday's win over Charlotte.
