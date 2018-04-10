Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Will remain in bench role Tuesday
Updating a previous report, Sabonis will remain in a bench role for Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Hornets.
It was originally reported that Sabonis would start in place of Thad Young, who is being rested. However, the lineup has since been revised and Trevor Booker is expected to pick up the start at power forward instead, with Sabonis taking on his typical bench role. Even though he's coming off the bench, Sabonis could still see a an elevated role, though he'll certainly come with a slight risk considering his exact workload is somewhat of a mystery for the regular-season finale.
