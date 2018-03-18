Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Will remain out Monday

Sabonis (ankle) will remain out for Monday's game against the Lakers, Clifton Brown of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Sabonis will be missing a third straight game Monday and the fact that he's being ruled out a day in advance is a little concerning that his return may not be forthcoing. That said, a previous X-ray on the ankle came back clean, so he's not dealing with any sort of break. With Sabonis out, Trevor Booker and Al Jefferson should see more minutes in the frontcourt, especially if Myles Turner (ankle) can't give it a go.