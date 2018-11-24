Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Will start Friday

Sabonis (ankle) will enter the starting lineup Friday against the Spurs.

With Myles Turner (ankle) out, Sabonis will take over as the starting center. Sabonis has seen at least 30 minutes on two occasions this year, averaging 16.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in those games.

