Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Will travel to Charlotte
Sabonis (calf) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against Charlotte, Akeem Glaspie of the Indy Star reports.
Sabonis was held out of Sunday's win over the Bulls, and the team will wait until Tuesday to make a determination on his status. The good news is Sabonis will travel with the team to Charlotte, so even if he's ultimately held out, it doesn't look as though he'll be facing an extended absence. The Pacers play again Wednesday night back home against Washington.
