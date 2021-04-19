Sabonis (back) will not play Monday against the Spurs.
Sabonis will be unavailable in the second half of a back-to-back due to soreness in his back. With Myles Turner (toe) also out, Goga Bitadze, Edmond Sumner and Doug McDermott should all be looking at increased workloads.
