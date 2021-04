Sabonis (back) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Blazers.

Sabonis' back injury couldn't come at a worse time for fantasy managers in the playoffs, but the Pacers are on a three-game week, so even if healthy, the big man's impact was going to be diminished. Tuesday will mark his fifth straight absence, and with Myles Turner (toe) out and Goga Bitadze (ankle) questionable, Oshae Brissett and JaKarr Sampson could once again see big minutes up front.