Sabonis (ankle) is unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports.

The 24-year-old was considered a game-time decision after sitting out Monday's practice and will be sidelined for the second straight game with a sprained left ankle. Doug McDermott and JaKarr Sampson likely will see increased run Tuesday. Sabonis' availability for the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday versus Minnesota is also up in the air.