Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Won't play Wednesday

Sabonis (calf) is out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

Sabonis will miss a second straight game Wednesday while dealing with a right calf bruise. In his absence Tuesday, Thaddeus Young saw 38 minutes (13 points and six rebounds), Lance Stephenson saw 28 minutes (14 points and eight rebounds) and Al Jefferson saw 12 minutes (six points and three rebounds).

