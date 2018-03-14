Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: X-ray on ankle comes back clean

An X-ray on Sabonis' left ankle came back negative following Tuesday's 101-98 win over the 76ers and it's now being listed as a sprain, Scott Agness of Vigilant Sports reports.

Sabonis suffered the injury late in the third quarter of Tuesday's contest after the Sixers' Joel Embiid appeared to fall on his left foot on the baseline. Because of it, Sabonis had to be helped to the locker room and didn't end up returning to action. An X-ray after the game has cleared him of any sort of break, which is good news for Sabonis and the pacers. That said, the injury is now being listed as a left ankle sprain and it should tentatively give him a questionable designation heading into Thursday's matchup with the Raptors. According to Clifton Brown of the Indianapolis Star, Sabonis will have an MRI performed Wednesday as well and another update should be provided after the results are released.