Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Yet another double-double in Friday's win
Sabonis supplied 17 points (6-7 FG, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 24 minutes during Friday's 110-102 win over the Heat.
Sabonis has posted consecutive double-doubles, and he has made at least 50 percent of his field-goal attempts in 10 of 12 appearances thus far this season. Starting power forward Thaddeus Young has seen season low minute totals in back-to-back bouts as well, as Sabonis continues to earn plenty of time thanks to his highly efficient play.
