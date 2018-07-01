McDermott and the Pacers agreed to terms on a three-year, $22 million contract Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

McDermott has bounced around since being selected 11th overall in the 2014 NBA Draft, spending time with Chicago, Oklahoma City, New York and, most recently, Dallas. In 26 games with the Mavs in 2017-18, McDermott averaged nine points per game and shot nearly 50 percent from three-point range on three attempts per game. He'll likely slot into a bench role with the Pacers but should see significant minutes at both forward spots behind Thaddeus Young and Bojan Bogdanovic.