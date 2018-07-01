Pacers' Doug McDermott: Agrees to join Pacers
McDermott and the Pacers agreed to terms on a three-year, $22 million contract Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
McDermott has bounced around since going 11th overall in the 2014 draft, spending time with Chicago, Oklahoma City, New York and, most recently, Dallas. In 26 games with the Mavs, McDermott averaged 9.0 points per game and shot nearly 50 percent from three on 3.0 attempts per game. He figures to slot into a bench role with the Pacers but should see significant minutes at both forward spots behind Thaddeus Young and Bojan Bogdanovic.
