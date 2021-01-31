McDermott (back) is available for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
McDermott was questionable after leaving Friday's game with a lower back contusion, but he'll be able to suit up for Indiana on Sunday. It's not yet clear whether he'll have restricted playing time against Philadelphia.
