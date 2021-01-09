McDermott (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Suns, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.
Despite a sprained ankle, McDermott will take the court Saturday. This season, he's averaging 10.9 points and 3.8 rebounds in 23.5 minutes.
