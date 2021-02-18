McDermott (knee) is officially active for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.
After testing his knee out during pregame warmups, McDermott appears to be good to go and will play Wednesday. He's averaging 13.3 points and 4.1 rebounds in just over 26 minutes per game this season, and he should return to his usual role in the lineup barring any further setbacks.
More News
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Remains questionable Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Officially questionable Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Uncertain for Wednesday's game•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Ruled out vs. Bulls•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Listed questionable Monday•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Team-leading 26 points in start•