Pacers' Doug McDermott: Cans career-high six treys
McDermott racked up 24 points (9-10 FG, 6-7 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Sunday's 115-107 win over the Nuggets.
McDermott finished with a career high in made threes and a season high in scoring. Furthermore, he has gotten significantly better at attacking the basket and finishing in close when the occasion calls for it, making himself much more dangerous. Having scored in double figures in four of the last five games, McDermott will try to stay hot heading into Monday's matchup versus the Jazz.
