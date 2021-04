McDermott (ankle) will be available for Sunday's game against Orlando, Tony East of Locked On Pacers reports.

The ankle has caused McDermott to miss four of the last six games, but he'll play through any lingering soreness Sunday, as the Pacers finish out a back-to-back set. In Saturday's win over Detroit, McDermott went for 18 points, though he failed to hit a three-pointer for the third straight contest.