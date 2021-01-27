McDermott is coming off the bench Wednesday against the Hornets.
With Jeremy Lamb playing well and moving into the starting five, McDermott will be relegated to a bench role. In 12 games coming off the bench this season, McDermott is averaging 11.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 23.5 minutes.
