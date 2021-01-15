McDermott produced 16 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes in Thursday's 111-87 win over the Trail Blazers.

McDermott's numbers won't change much with the arrival of Caris LeVert. The forward has proven to be the most effective placeholder for T.J. Warren, and one should expect steady production until he returns. ]In the short term, he's a valuable waiver wire pickup for teams in need of a forward.