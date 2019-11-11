McDermott compiled 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes Sunday in the Pacers' 109-102 win over the Magic.

After topping out at eight points in the Pacers' first seven games, McDermott has found his touch from the field in the team's past three contests. He's reached the teens in scoring in each of those games, shooting 55.9 percent from the field and 56.3 percent from three-point range. McDermott will struggle to sustain either of those efficiency rates moving forward and may also lose minutes once Jeremy Lamb (ankle) is back in the fold, making it difficult to view him as anything more than short-term streaming option in fantasy.