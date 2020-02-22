Pacers' Doug McDermott: Decent scoring output off bench
McDermott scored 14 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) in 14 minutes off the bench during Friday's 106-98 win at the Knicks.
McDermott didn't contribute in any other category aside from scoring and that has been case during most of the season. Even though he's a regular member of the rotation with a firmly entrenched role off the bench, McDermott needs to find a bit more consistency with his scoring touch. During his last 10 games, he has posted five double-digit efforts and five single-digit performances, averaging 11.2 points while shooting 49.4 percent from the field during that stretch.
More News
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Pops for 19 in loss•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Drills six treys in loss•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Puts up 24 points from bench•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Cans career-high six treys•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Grabs season-high eight boards•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Strong two-way effort Friday•
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.