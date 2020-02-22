McDermott scored 14 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) in 14 minutes off the bench during Friday's 106-98 win at the Knicks.

McDermott didn't contribute in any other category aside from scoring and that has been case during most of the season. Even though he's a regular member of the rotation with a firmly entrenched role off the bench, McDermott needs to find a bit more consistency with his scoring touch. During his last 10 games, he has posted five double-digit efforts and five single-digit performances, averaging 11.2 points while shooting 49.4 percent from the field during that stretch.