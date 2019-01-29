Pacers' Doug McDermott: Does little in loss
McDermott finished with six points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and six rebounds over 19 minutes in the Pacers' loss to the Warriors on Monday.
McDermott got some extra minutes with Victor Oladipo's (knee) season-ending injury and Tyreke Evans (back) ruled out. Even if his minutes keep trending up, McDermott's production is dependent on his three-point shooting, making him an unreliable option in almost all formats.
