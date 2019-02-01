Pacers' Doug McDermott: Doubtful Saturday
McDermott (ribs) is doubtful for Saturday's contest against the Heat.
McDermott left Thursday's game early due to suffering bruised ribs and was unable to return. The Creighton product's status for Saturday's game seems to be in jeopardy, as he is officially tabbed as doubtful. If McDermott is indeed held out Saturday, it's likely that teammates Domantas Sabonis and Thaddeus Young will see an increased workload off the bench.
