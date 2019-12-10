Pacers' Doug McDermott: Drains five threes Monday
McDermott scored 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt) while adding six rebounds in 30 minutes off the bench during Monday's 110-99 loss to the Clippers.
The five three-pointers were a season high for the 27-year-old journeyman, who's on his fifth club in six seasons. McDermott has scored in double digits in four straight games and is averaging a career-high 1.8 threes a game this year, but his lack of consistent production in other categories puts a firm cap on his fantasy value.
